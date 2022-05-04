-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) to report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Equillium reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQ. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Equillium from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQ traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 30,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,945. Equillium has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15.

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $25,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $74,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equillium by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equillium by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,325,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 154,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

