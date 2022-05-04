$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arco Platform’s earnings. Arco Platform posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arco Platform will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arco Platform.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.58). Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

ARCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Arco Platform in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ARCE traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.39. 834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Arco Platform has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keenan Capital LLC grew its position in Arco Platform by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 3,766,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,692,000 after buying an additional 1,067,277 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,325,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after purchasing an additional 317,744 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,437,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,187,000 after buying an additional 158,149 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arco Platform during the 4th quarter valued at $28,435,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 18.2% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,073,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,284,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter.

Arco Platform Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arco Platform (ARCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.