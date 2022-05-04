-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) to report ($0.43) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Electric Last Mile Solutions.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Shares of ELMS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. 6,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,124. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 1,633.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 12.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc, a commercial electric vehicle solutions company, focuses on designing, engineering, manufacturing, and customizing electric ‘last mile' delivery and utility vehicles. It offers Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market and focuses on producing Class 3 Urban Utility electric vehicle.

