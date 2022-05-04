-$0.44 EPS Expected for Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Benitec Biopharma’s earnings. Benitec Biopharma posted earnings of ($164.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 99.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benitec Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.34) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Benitec Biopharma.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($117.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ BNTC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,717. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Benitec Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) by 549.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.76% of Benitec Biopharma worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

