$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CapStar Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.44. CapStar Financial posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CapStar Financial will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CapStar Financial.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSTR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSTR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.35. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,824. CapStar Financial has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $452.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.06%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

