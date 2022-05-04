$0.52 EPS Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) to post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.53. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OCFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

OCFC stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.32. The company had a trading volume of 275,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.72%.

In related news, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $84,024.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $39,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,883 shares of company stock valued at $817,696. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

