$0.60 EPS Expected for Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Great Elm Capital’s earnings. Great Elm Capital reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Great Elm Capital.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Great Elm Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Great Elm Capital by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Great Elm Capital stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.24. 3,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,611. Great Elm Capital has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

