$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PPBI has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.15. 373,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,126. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.81 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.18%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

