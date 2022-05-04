$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 17.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

NTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 211.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 205.2% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 29.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 116,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 55.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter.

NTB stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,339. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $41.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

