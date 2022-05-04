$1.11 EPS Expected for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Enovis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Enovis reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enovis will report full-year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $7.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $8.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enovis.

Get Enovis alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enovis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enovis stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis Co. ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 196,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,814,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.37% of Enovis as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of ENOV traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.24. 1,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,679. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.20. Enovis has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $164.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Enovis (Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enovis (ENOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.