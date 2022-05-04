$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. Globant reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $379.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.26 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLOB. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.22.

GLOB traded down $4.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.25. 184,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 95.74 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.58 and its 200 day moving average is $267.87. Globant has a 12 month low of $202.58 and a 12 month high of $354.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Globant by 2,171.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Globant by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

