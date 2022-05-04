$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted sales of $528.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year sales of $5.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $7.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $9.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

NYSE SQM traded up $7.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,179,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,568. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.93 and a 200 day moving average of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.77. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $90.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $1,499,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,523.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 369,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,600,000 after purchasing an additional 355,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

