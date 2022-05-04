$1.28 EPS Expected for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for WD-40’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. WD-40 reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson upgraded WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 11,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $179.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.88. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $170.44 and a 52-week high of $279.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

