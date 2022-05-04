$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.18. Scorpio Tankers reported earnings per share of ($0.94) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 264.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 20.2% during the third quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 12,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STNG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.44. 142,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,421. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.54. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $27.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -8.58%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

