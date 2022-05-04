$10.13 EPS Expected for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $10.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $9.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.87. Group 1 Automotive reported earnings of $10.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year earnings of $39.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.50 to $42.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $34.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.25 to $37.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.43 by $1.49. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.75.

NYSE GPI traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.74. 2,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,466. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $143.00 and a 1-year high of $212.23. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

In related news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $805,420.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $720,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,672 shares of company stock worth $2,175,830 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

