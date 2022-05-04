1,000 Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $101.94. The company had a trading volume of 197,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,407,789. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $116.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.28.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

