108,525 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 108,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,735,402. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.34. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

