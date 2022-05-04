108,591 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Acquired by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 108,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,261,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $237.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.25 and a 200 day moving average of $230.55. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

