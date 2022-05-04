11,476 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,476 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,128,000. Tesla comprises approximately 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Tesla by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,472 shares of company stock valued at $348,476,910 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $960.41.

Shares of TSLA traded up $6.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $909.25. The company had a trading volume of 21,192,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,583,998. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.37, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $943.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $988.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

