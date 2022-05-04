1,170 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,953,000 after purchasing an additional 810,637 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 689,360 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,324,000 after acquiring an additional 621,427 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $118,167,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 3,447.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 390,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,761,000 after acquiring an additional 379,223 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TWLO traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.28. 59,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,783. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.13 and a 12 month high of $412.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.16.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total value of $281,981.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,497,031.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total transaction of $509,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,798 shares of company stock worth $2,905,199. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.71.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

