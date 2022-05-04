1,185 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.44.

SYK traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

