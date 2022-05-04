1,212 Shares in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Acquired by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,337,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,934,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 195,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,448,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,102,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Shares of MSA Safety stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,620. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.74 and a beta of 0.94. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $172.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.47.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 22.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.86.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety (Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.