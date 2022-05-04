12,582 Shares in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Acquired by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WW. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in WW International during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WW International during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in WW International by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in WW International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $702.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85. WW International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. WW International had a net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WW shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of WW International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

