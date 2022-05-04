1,275 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,261,000 after purchasing an additional 96,439 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,176,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $4.28 on Wednesday, reaching $158.54. 1,728,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,027. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.44 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.18 and a 200 day moving average of $163.09.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

