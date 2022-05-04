1,310 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Beecher Investors Inc.

Beecher Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.6% of Beecher Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,306.23.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total transaction of $7,046,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,571,041 shares in the company, valued at $48,290,649,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOGL traded up $15.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,346.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,193.62 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,625.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,761.08. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

