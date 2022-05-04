$134.87 Million in Sales Expected for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) to post $134.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.01 million and the highest is $174.73 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grab will report full-year sales of $916.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $659.94 million to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Grab.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DBS Vickers cut shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.76 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $838,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $8,150,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRAB stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 624,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,398,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.45. Grab has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.58.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

