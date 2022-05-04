134,174 Shares in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Acquired by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 134,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. Connectus Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of SunOpta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,638,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,849,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 63.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 542,700 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 40.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,233,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after acquiring an additional 355,800 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 101.8% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Shares of STKL opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $610.73 million, a PE ratio of -70.25 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $13.72.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc bought 22,561 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunOpta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

About SunOpta (Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.