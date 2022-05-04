1,350 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Purchased by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period.

SCZ stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.52. 2,303,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,064. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $79.23.

