$146.10 Million in Sales Expected for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) will post $146.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.00 million. Lattice Semiconductor reported sales of $115.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $605.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $603.00 million to $608.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $688.43 million, with estimates ranging from $681.80 million to $692.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LSCC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,719. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average of $64.91. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 74.08 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $53,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $49,303.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,433,759 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 46,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 124,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 401.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 10.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 357,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,797,000 after buying an additional 32,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.