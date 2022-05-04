155 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $1,156,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 2.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 323,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ferrari by 24.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,275 shares during the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $6,942,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 58.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.64.

Shares of RACE opened at $214.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.69. Ferrari has a one year low of $178.87 and a one year high of $278.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.62 and its 200-day moving average is $234.06.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.362 per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

