$163.51 Million in Sales Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $163.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.00 million. The RMR Group posted sales of $131.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year sales of $673.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $636.57 million to $728.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $676.79 million, with estimates ranging from $636.00 million to $732.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The RMR Group.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,333. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $864.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.83%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $9,701,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in The RMR Group by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 165,110 shares during the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC purchased a new position in The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,487,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in The RMR Group by 395.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 98,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 350,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

