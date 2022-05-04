$17.31 Million in Sales Expected for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $17.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.40 million and the lowest is $17.25 million. Airgain posted sales of $17.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $79.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.15 million to $82.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $96.17 million, with estimates ranging from $90.12 million to $103.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

AIRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Airgain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airgain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other news, Director James K. Sims purchased 4,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $35,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Sims acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Airgain by 99.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Airgain by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Airgain during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Airgain by 64.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Airgain by 128.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIRG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.22. 542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,118. Airgain has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $93.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.95.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

