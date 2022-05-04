1,819 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,120,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,078. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.44.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

