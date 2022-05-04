1,865 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Acquired by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.72. 424,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,906,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.95.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

