$19.20 Million in Sales Expected for Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) to post sales of $19.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.44 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full year sales of $92.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.75 million to $94.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $135.60 million, with estimates ranging from $120.56 million to $150.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Runway Growth Finance.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 63.93% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RWAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of RWAY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Runway Growth Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 11,672 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $148,584.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 181,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,353,298 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

