$19.33 Million in Sales Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) to post $19.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30 million. Protagonist Therapeutics reported sales of $6.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 212.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $29.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $35.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $34.70 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $65.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.94% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTGX. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 400.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PTGX traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,675. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.61. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

