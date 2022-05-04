1,938 Shares in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Acquired by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.17. 1,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,704. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $40.61.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
