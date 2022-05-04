$194.58 Million in Sales Expected for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) to report $194.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $199.10 million. Apartment Income REIT posted sales of $178.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year sales of $780.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $765.03 million to $796.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $823.51 million, with estimates ranging from $807.01 million to $840.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 60.42% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

In related news, Director John D. Rayis purchased 500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $25,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $582,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,258 shares of company stock valued at $170,544 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 59.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,742,000 after purchasing an additional 209,486 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 5.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,362,000 after purchasing an additional 16,818 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 18.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 177,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 28,145 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AIRC traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.19. 15,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average is $52.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

