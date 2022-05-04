19,831 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Purchased by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Unilever by 29,662.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669,969 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,019,000 after buying an additional 808,143 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Unilever by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,480,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,655,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,484,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Unilever by 531.8% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,372,000 after acquiring an additional 502,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE:UL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.65. 4,318,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,748,432. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $61.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.