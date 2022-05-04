$199.79 Million in Sales Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) will report sales of $199.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $197.40 million to $202.00 million. Semtech reported sales of $170.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year sales of $840.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $827.30 million to $852.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $908.68 million, with estimates ranging from $895.70 million to $931.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.27.

Shares of Semtech stock traded up $3.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,117. Semtech has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $490,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,692. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 6.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 78.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 36.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 12.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

