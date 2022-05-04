1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Trading 7% Higher

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.54. 29,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,593,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.77.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,944,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 5,771.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 51,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.
About 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
