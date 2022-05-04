1MillionNFTs Market Cap Reaches $55,818.45 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001167 BTC on major exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $55,818.45 and $37,936.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1MillionNFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.00219956 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00040412 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.94 or 0.00444066 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73,250.86 or 1.83834325 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About 1MillionNFTs

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1MillionNFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1MillionNFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.