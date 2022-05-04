1ST Source Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

1ST Source Bank reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.6% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,994,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,050,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 751,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $201,529,000 after buying an additional 579,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $95,261,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,539. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $183.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.36 and its 200 day moving average is $251.36.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.05% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MCD shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.04.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

