1ST Source Bank Sells 1,975 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 11.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 170,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,367,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,400,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 760,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 75,573 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,377. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

