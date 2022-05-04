1ST Source Bank Sells 259 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

1ST Source Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 112,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $1,779,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,317.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,744 shares of company stock worth $15,109,607. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TRV traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $172.95. The stock had a trading volume of 18,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,663. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.89. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

