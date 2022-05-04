1ST Source Bank Sells 981 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $89.72. 1,093,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,348,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $379.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.62.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

