1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Stake Decreased by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,494,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,624 shares during the period. 1st Source accounts for 21.7% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. 1ST Source Bank owned approximately 0.30% of 1st Source worth $371,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in 1st Source by 3,058.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in 1st Source by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in 1st Source by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SRCE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.48. The stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. 1st Source Co. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. 1st Source had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRCE. StockNews.com raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

