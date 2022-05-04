1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DIBS. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ:DIBS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,799. 1stdibs.Com has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 411,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 76,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1stdibs.Com (DIBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.