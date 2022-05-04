$2.43 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.85 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. DURECT reported sales of $2.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $16.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.14 million to $21.88 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $51.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DURECT.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 52.37% and a negative net margin of 259.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on DURECT in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ DRRX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.43. 6,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,662. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $97.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.

In related news, Director Judith J. Robertson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160,615 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 50,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 33,252 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 521.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,734 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 691,102 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,401,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 73,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile (Get Rating)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DURECT (DRRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.