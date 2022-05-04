$21.13 Million in Sales Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) will report sales of $21.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.40 million and the lowest is $21.00 million. O2Micro International posted sales of $23.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year sales of $105.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $108.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $118.00 million, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover O2Micro International.

Several research firms have recently commented on OIIM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O2Micro International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OIIM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,085. O2Micro International has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $92.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

